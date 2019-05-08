Skye and Lochalsh radio station Cuillin FM set to make fashion statement

Left and right: ATLAS Arts’ Shona Cameron and Suzy Lee – and her daughter Joni – with Cuillin FM’s Donna McEwan (middle)

Cuillin FM and the Skye and Lochalsh boutique clothing and home accessories store Home in the Highlands are set to join forces this Friday for a charity fashion show in Portree.

Presenters, board members and friends of Cuillin FM, along with representatives from the Home in the Highlands store, will strut their stuff on the catwalk at Tigh na Sgire on Friday evening with all proceeds going to the Skye and Lochalsh radio station.

The fashion extravaganza kicks off at 7.30pm, with tickets available on the door for £5. Refreshments will be served during the event and a raffle will also be held.

The event will mark the third year in which Home in the Highlands has worked in tandem with a local charity to put on a fundraising fashion show. During Friday’s event, the models will be wearing a wide variety of Home in the Highlands boutique clothing range, available from its stores in Portree and Balmacara.

Home in the Highlands owner Andrea Matheson said: “Home in the Highlands is delighted to be supporting the Cuillin FM fashion show this Friday. We have a great range of lovely summer clothing to show you, from brands such as Seasalt, White Stuff, Thought and Masai and accessories to match, plus top-notch models. So come along for what should be a fun night.”

Atlas Arts producer Shona Cameron, who alongside her colleague Suzy Lee is one of the models volunteering for the event, said: “Suzy and I are thrilled to be supporting the Cuillin FM fashion show by volunteering to be models for the night. Cuillin FM is a vital part of the community and we enjoy sharing what Atlas Arts is up to on a regular basis with their listeners.”

Cuillin FM station manager Ruth Taylor added: “Our presenters are naturally most comfortable doing their thing from behind a microphone in a studio so it will be fun to spend an evening watching them strutting their stuff on a catwalk. We’re looking forward to what should be a really fun night!”