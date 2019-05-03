Skye and Lochalsh running club trio conquer London Marathon

Skye and Lochalsh Running and Athletics Club member Dave Canning completed his debut race in three hours and 24 minutes after being picked from the club’s ballot.

Three members of Skye and Lochalsh Running and Athletics Club took on the London Marathon last weekend.

Jeremy Rossiter, Stephanie Rossiter, and Dave Canning were among 42,906 participants at the world-famous event which was first contested in 1981.

Dave, who was running the race for the first time after being chosen from the running club ballot, completed the course in three hours and 24 minutes.

Speaking to the Free Press about his debut at the event he said: “This was my first time at London marathon and I was very impressed. Running amongst the iconic scenery of London was incredible.

“I definitely felt training in the Skye hills gave me an advantage as the course was very flat.

“The weather was also favourable – I’d heard the heat was a problem for a lot of runners last year so was delighted with a light breeze and some good cloud cover.

“The atmosphere was very lively and this definitely pushed me on. I managed to beat my PB by 20 minutes, so I was delighted, and I also managed to exceed my fundraising target of £500 by a long way, so would like to say thanks to everyone who sponsored me.”

Stephanie and Jeremy Rossiter were both bowled over by the atmosphere at the world-famous event.

Stephanie completed the race in five hours flat. She said: “I had a great day. The distance is always going to be a challenge and I was thrilled to complete it. The London marathon has an incredible atmosphere, it’s like nothing else I have ever done”

With a time of 2:39:59, Jeremy finished the race in 418th place. He said: ‘It wasn’t the smoothest preparation with a few injuries thrown in but I generally felt pretty good on the morning.

“I went off with my target to get the qualifying time, 2:45:00, which I did – having suffered my first-ever race-day blisters around the 22-mile mark! The atmosphere was, as ever, fantastic from start to finish.”

There was also Skye representation at another marathon – the Great Stirling Run – where running club members Clara Connell and Tasha Liley crossed the line in times of 4:12, and 4:42, respectively.

Article by Adam Gordon