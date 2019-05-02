Housing minister announces council cash allocations

Housing minister Kevin Stewart (second from right) in Kyleakin last year. With him are Audrey Sinclair, director of the Highlands Small Communities Housing Trust, Ruraidh Stewart, member of the Scottish Youth Parliament, and local MSP Kate Forbes

Highland Council and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar are to get £113 million over the next two years to help meet the Scottish Government’s affordable housing targets.

Announced this week by housing minister Kevin Stewart, the comhairle is to receive £18.8 million up to 2021 while Highland Council will get £94 million.

The investment will mean Scottish local authorities will share a total of £1.3 billion between now and 2021 to help achieve the Scottish Government’s ambitious aim to deliver 50,000 affordable homes, with 35,000 available for social rent, by that date.

Mr Stewart said: “We believe that everyone should be able to live in a warm affordable home. Our investment and delivery of affordable housing is the biggest since devolution and I am determined to see it benefit communities across Scotland.

“This investment backs up our ambitions with financial certainty. We will continue to work in partnership with councils and housing associations to deliver quality homes to meet local needs.”