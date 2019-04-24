Firefighters tackle blaze near wind farm on Skye

The fire near Edinbane, captured by WHFP photographer Willie Urquhart

Firefighters are battling against a wildfire which broke out near a wind farm in North Skye this morning.

Six fire engines raced to Edinbane after the fire was reported just before 11am.

The wind farm is at Ben Aketil. Picture, Willie Urquhart

A spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 10.55am on Wednesday to reports of a wildfire on the Isle of Skye.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire engines to the Struan area of the island, where crews were met by a fire which had taken hold of a section of heath and forestry.

“Firefighters currently remain on the scene working to extinguish the fire.”