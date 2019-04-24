Firefighters tackle blaze near wind farm on Skye

Firefighters are battling against a wildfire which broke out near a wind farm in North Skye this morning.
Six fire engines raced to Edinbane after the fire was reported just before 11am.
A spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 10.55am on Wednesday to reports of a wildfire on the Isle of Skye.
“Operations Control mobilised six fire engines to the Struan area of the island, where crews were met by a fire which had taken hold of a section of heath and forestry.
“Firefighters currently remain on the scene working to extinguish the fire.”