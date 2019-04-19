Uist band Beinn Lee look to forge their place in the musical landscape

The six-piece group Beinn Lee will perform their new single ‘Anam Saor’ as part of live gig at Broadford Hall on Skye this evening.

A Uist band are hoping to breathe fresh life into the Gaelic tradition through their new single, released this week.



Beinn Lee are a six-piece group which formed six years ago and last year they released their first album, ‘Osgarra’, to critical acclaim.

They’ve since become a fixture on the west-coast festival circuit, joining the likes of Trail West, Skipinnish, Breabach and Elephant Sessions among an expanding roster of bands blazing a trail for traditional and folk sounds in the modern age.

Accordionist – Pádruig Morrison, from Grimsay, said penning the single – ‘Anam Saor’ – had taken on extra significance because 2019 is designated as the Year of Indigenous Languages.

“It’s important for us to sing in Gaelic, but also that we use the language to sing songs that are modern and reflective of the present day,” added

Pádruig, who is currently finalising a master’s degree in musical composition in Dublin and commuting regularly to fulfil band commitments on this side of the Irish Sea.

The single, which translates as ‘Free Soul’, was written by Padraig as a “reflective look at the journey” taken by the band to find their place in their own community and in the wider world.

Tide Lines keyboard player Ross Wilson helped produce the single and the video, which can be seen on YouTube, was shot by Uist Film.



Pádruig and fellow band members Micheal Steele (pipes, whistle and flute); Mairi Thérèse Gilfedder (fiddle); James Stewart (guitar and vocals); Anna Black (piano) and Seoras Lewis (drums) are set to perform the new single live for the first time at a concert in Broadford Hall on Skye tonight (Friday).

They’ll also be back on Skye next month to play at the first-ever Beò Festival, being held at Armadale Castle.

The single ‘Anam Saor’ is available for download now on all the main digital platforms.

Article by Keith MacKenzie