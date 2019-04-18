Skye overcome Oban challenge ahead of weekend cup quarter final

Will Cowie started and finished the scoring for Skye in Oban

Oban Celtic….2 Skye Camanachd….5

Skye made it two league wins on the bounce – but the islanders didn’t have it all their own way in Saturday’s Mowi National Division clash with Oban Celtic at Mossfield.

The hosts fought back from two down to level matters early in the second half before Skye took late control to see off the challenge of a Celtic side which ended with 11 men following the dismissal of half back Ross MacMillan, until then one of their top performers.

Skye had the same starting line-up as the previous week’s win against Beauly, and although substitutes Chris Rose and Ross MacKinnon were missing, the return of last season’s player of the year Stewart Grant was a boost for co-managers Allan and Kenny MacLeod.

Skye had the wind at their backs, but Oban Celtic made the better start with MacMillan looking commanding in defence, while Ally Mackerracher was a constant threat in attack.

Indeed, it took a smart stop with his feet from Skye custodian Ryan Morrison to keep the scores level.

However, it was Skye who took the lead on the half hour when Will Cowie forced the ball over the line after a Ross Gordon shot had been saved.

Three minutes later a quickly taken free hit outside the Oban penalty area found Jordan Murchison in time and space, and he made no mistake in rifling the ball home.

Jordan Murchison was on target for the third week in a row

Despite being two down Oban Celtic continued to threaten, and on the stroke of half time Mackerracher punished the Skye defence for failing to clear their lines to reduce the arrears.

Skye started the second half on the attack, but it was Oban who drew level on 47 minutes when danger man Mackerracher displayed great skill to thrash a half volley past a helpless Morrison.

Oban Celtic’s joy was short lived as Skye retook the lead from a terrific piece of play from full centre John Gillies.

The midfielder won the ball in midfield, picked out Cowie with a long-range pass before continuing his run to latch on to Cowie’s return ball. From there Gillies took one touch to control before sweeping home a rocket.

Ross Gordon added Skye’s fourth on the hour mark before Oban’s MacMillan received his second yellow card of the game and was sent off to leave the hosts with a mountain to climb.

Cowie, who began the scoring, also had the last word when he grabbed Skye’s fifth to seal victory with ten to play.

Skye now look forward to the cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter final clash with Glen Urquhart this weekend but know that an improved performance will be required if they are to get past a Glen side which struck seven past Bute last Saturday.