Lochalsh Leisure Centre kicks off crowdfunder with Mowi

Salmon farming company Mowi Scotland Ltd has kick-started a vital fundraising drive for Lochalsh Leisure Centre.

The leisure centre, which is used by 100 people a day from Lochalsh and the local vicinity, urgently needs to replace the 30-year-old roof for its swimming pool.

Lochalsh Leisure Centre provides affordable facilities to its members and has a strong membership base which covers day-to-day running costs. As a self-financing charity that’s wholly funded by the community, large expenditure such as the cost of a new roof, cannot be absorbed by membership fees alone.

In response, Mowi Scotland has donated £13,500 to cover half the cost of a new roof and has launched a fundraising campaign to encourage other local businesses, as well as individuals, to donate.

Commenting on the fundraising campaign, Kendal Hunter, manager of Mowi’s Lochalsh salmon farm, said: “With the Lochalsh Leisure Centre being such an important facility for the community, I’m really happy we’re able to support in its efforts to replace the pool roof.

“Many Mowi employees and I’m sure employees of other local businesses use the Leisure Centre’s facilities on a regular basis, so I’d encourage other businesses to get involved and donate too.”

Paul Wood, chairman of the Lochalsh Leisure Centre, added: “I’m delighted to have Mowi showing its support for the Lochalsh Leisure Centre and providing such a generous donation. This donation secures half the cost for a new roof for the pool so now we’re looking to other businesses and individuals to help us secure the remainder.

“Whether you’re a business looking to support a local cause or a customer of the Leisure Centre, we’re grateful for all donations. Donations can be made via our JustGiving page or by getting in touch on Facebook. Also look out for fundraising ideas on display in the Leisure Centre and on our Facebook page.

“I’d like to thank anyone who donates to the fundraiser – your generosity will help us secure the future of an important community facility.”