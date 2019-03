The players pose for a group photo at the inaugural tournament in November 2018.

The second Portree Walking football Festival will be held this Sunday on the Portree High School pitch.

This weekend’s festival follows on from the inaugural tournament in November which attracted more than 30 people from a wide range of ages and experience.

Walking football has proved to be an increasingly-popular game in Portree after the establishment of the island’s first team, the Portree Pirates, whose players have been meeting every Sunday afternoon since April 2017 for an hour-long game at Portree High School.

November’s festival took the format of a round-robin tournament with six teams playing each other once in 10-minute matches to determine the overall champions. Matches were contested simultaneously across two outdoor pitches at the school.

The Press Pack wrote the headlines at last year’s walking football festival by claiming the trophy.

The Press Pack, a team comprising current and former members of the local press claimed victory in that tournament.

The main rules of walking football prohibit tackling from behind, entering the opposition box, hitting the ball over head-height and, of course, running.

All ages are welcome to take part, with the organisers particularly keen to encourage men women and men who are not currently participating in or playing football.

Teams entering should comprise five players plus one substitute. However, individual entries are welcome too as the organisers will allocate individual players a team.

The tournament is scheduled to take place outdoors, but this is weather-dependent, so participants are asked to bring indoor clothing too.

If you would like to take part in Sunday’s tournament, you can contact High Life Highland sport hub officer Kirsty Baird on 01349 781691 or email kirsty.baird@highlifehighland.com

You can also turn up on the day and take part – registration is at 11.30 am at Portree High School and the festival begins at 12 pm.

Th festival is supported by High Life Highland, the Scottish Football Association and sportscotland.

For more information please contact Martin Allan (Portree Walking Football) on 01478 611108.

Article by Adam Gordon