Lewis and Harris women’s football team kick off new Highlands and Islands league in style

Lewis and Harris (in blue) line up with the Nairn Ladies ahead of the first-ever fixture in the new Highlands and Islands Women’s Football League. Photo credit: Euan Macleod.

Lewis and Harris Women’s Football Club marked the first-ever fixture in the new Highlands and Islands Women’s Football League with a barnstorming 18-0 away win over Nairn Ladies FC.

The long trip to Nairn for their league opener on Saturday proved to be one to remember for the islanders as they enjoyed a resounding victory to get their league campaign up and running in emphatic fashion.

Played in freezing conditions on Nairn showfield, the Lewis and Harris club fielded a young side made up largely of 14- and 15-year-olds – with just three non-pupil players included in the squad.

After missing a penalty, Ann-Mairi Macleod made history by becoming the scorer of the first goal in the newly-formed Highlands and Islands league.

Macleod’s goal opened the floodgates as the visitors went on to score five more in the first period – thanks to a goal apiece from Jessica Macleod and Hollie Martin, and a hat-trick from Mary Macleod.

Lewis and Harris were in dreamland in the second half as they proceeded to score a further 12 goals. Jessica Macleod grabbed her second of the game, while Hollie McEwan, Maryam Lee and Ann-Louise Stewart all notched braces.

However, Mary Macleod stole the show for the islanders as she scored five second-half goals to take her tally to eight for the match as Lewis and Harris ran riot.



In the only match played on Sunday, Caithness Ladies ran out comfortable winners against Brora Rangers by a 5-1 scoreline. Several other scheduled fixtures were postponed due to the weather.

The Lewis and Harris side, who will play their ‘home’ games in Ullapool at least for the 2019 campaign, will host Buckie on Saturday 30th March.

Scottish Women’s Football, Highlands and Islands League, Saturday 16th March. Nairn Ladies 0, Lewis and Harris WFC 18. Sunday 17th March Caithness Ladies 5, Brora Rangers 1. Buckie Ladies v Kirkwall Ladies FC (postponed) Clachnacuddin Women v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (postponed)

Article by Adam Gordon