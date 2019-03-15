Nigerian poet to give Sleat performance

One of Nigeria’s most electrifying poets both on page and stage comes to An Crùbh in Sleat on Sunday 17th March at 4pm.

Efe Paul Azino (pictured) is a writer, performance artist and poet from Lagos and is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s leading performance poets. He is current International Writer in Residence at Moniack Mhor and is on a mini-tour of the Highlands performing ‘A Wayfarer’s Song’.

In 2015, Efe Paul co-founded West Africa’s first international poetry festival, the Lagos International Poetry Festival, which he currently directs. He is also the director of poetry at the annual Lagos Book and Art Festival. In 2017 he was named as one of the most powerful people in the Nigerian art and culture space by Ynaija, a Nigerian news service.

Efe Paul published his first collection of poetry in 2015 titled ‘For Broken Men Who Cross Often’, through Farafina Books. He has appeared at the Berlin Poetry Festival, Johannesburg Arts Alive Festival, Spier International Poetry Festival Cape Town, Taipei Poetry Festival and the Ake Book and Arts Festival amongst others. His poems have been translated into Afrikaans, French, German and Mandarin. He is an Osiwa Poetry Residency Fellow, 2019 Moniack Mhor Poet in Residence, and his second poetry collection ‘The Tragedy of Falling with Laughter Stuck in Your Throat’, is due out this year.

Tickets are available from seall.co.uk.