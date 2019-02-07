The Waterboys set to kick off Skye Live Festival 2019

Legendary Scottish-Irish folk-rock band The Waterboys are to kick-off the Skye Live festival’s fifth-anniversary celebrations this autumn.

The opening concert in Portree on Thursday 5th September will see the band return to Skye for the first time in nearly 30 years. The Waterboys’ last visit spawned the song ‘The Trip to Broadford’ on the album ‘Room to Roam’.

With a set comprising new material and the best of their recent and vintage work, including ‘Fisherman’s Blues’ and ‘The Whole of the Moon’, it’s set to be a night to remember.

The Portree-based festival had previously announced Skye bands Niteworks and Peatbog Faeries as the first artists for its fifth-anniversary celebrations, and organisers said early-bird tickets sold out in record time.

The full line-up for the festival, taking place on Friday 6th and Saturday 7th September 2019, will be revealed later this month.

Mike Scott of The Waterboys said: “The Waterboys live on the Isle Of Skye. No messing!”

Niall Munro of the Skye Live festival added: “We’re over the moon to be welcoming The Waterboys back to Skye. They are a truly iconic band, with a back catalogue featuring some of the best songs ever written.

“It’s going to be a special night for all who are there.”

Tickets for The Waterboys concert go on sale on Friday 8th February at 9 am, with a limited number of three-day weekend tickets also available from skyelive.co.uk

The remaining tickets for the festival will go on sale later in February.