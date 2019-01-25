Skye charities’ work to be showcased at Skeabost event

A multi-charity event will be held in Skeabost on Saturday (26th January) to highlight the work of several good causes across Skye.

The event will be held at Skeabost Memorial Hall from 11 am until 3 pm and will provide information on the work carried out by a variety of charities in the area, as well as insight into the costs and challenges they face.

Independent fundraiser Ian Williams contacted the Free Press to raise awareness of the event, which will support Skye and Lochalsh Young Carers; the Skye and Lochalsh Foodbank; Crossroads Care – Skye and Lochalsh; Macmillan Cancer Support; Skye Dance; Bloodwise, and Rotjanas Hands, which Mr Williams set up with his wife nearly 15 years ago.

He said: “I have been an independent fundraiser for many years – I am a trustee of Rotjanas Hands – formally known as Hands Across the Water – which I set up alongside my wife following the Indonesian Tsunami (in 2004).”

He added: “For me, it has always been important to share particularly when we are so fortunate and others not so. And so, where I can I will continue to raise funds for charity.

Mr Williams told the Free Press that the idea of the event was to provide the local community with information on these charities, from how much they cost to run, to why they require volunteers, as well as how important it is for the public to assist where they can.

He said: “There are so many of these people – including children – who are helped in these situations, not because they want to be but because of circumstances beyond their control. We can help.”

The event will consist of a grand raffle, a tabletop sale – comprising of items that are new, close to new, recycled, and unwanted gifts – all of which will be donated. There will also be a tombola, while refreshments such as tea, coffee, and home baking will be on sale.

Commenting on the donations received for the event so far, Mr Williams said: “To date, with the generosity of local businesses, I have secured the hall charges – thanks to Jan’s Vans; two food hampers, which were kindly donated by Skye Wholesale and the Co-op, and a bottle of Whiskey from Torabhaig distillery. There are also items from the Skeabost Hotel, Isle of Skye Baking Company, and other individuals – the list goes on – all of who are wanting to make a difference.”

Article by Adam Gordon