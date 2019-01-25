San Francisco Fiddlers in Sleat

Over 30 fiddlers from San Francisco are to appear at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig on Monday and Tuesday of next week as part of Seall’s spring programme.

They are over to support Alasdair Fraser at Celtic Connections and their Monday concert starts at 7.30pm in An Talla Mhòr. Entry is free and the fiddlers have invited local musicians to come along and join in. The Tuesday concert – which also includes an opening set from students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland – takes place in the Main Hall at the same time.