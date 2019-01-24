Skye schools indoor shinty competition – all the action in pictures

Young shinty players from throughout Skye gathered to take part in two indoor tournaments for primary school teams last weekend.

Portree High’s Fingal Centre hosted competitions for P1-P3 and for P7-and-under teams.

On a fast and furious day of excellent shinty action teams from Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh won both competitions.

Broadford were runners up in the P1-3 competition, with North West taking second spot in the P7-under tournament following an epic final.

