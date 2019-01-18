Wanted man could be in Skye area

A 47-year old man wanted by police in connection with a “serious incident” that took place in Inverness last August could be on Skye.

Donald Stewart Snr is described as being white, approximately 5’11” tall, with fair/blonde hair cut very short. He has tattoos on his right arm, including the name ‘Kelly’ and an image of a devil.

Police also want to trace his son, 24-year-old Donald Stewart Jnr, although the most recent information indicates he is not in the Skye area. Both men are known by the nickname ‘Blocker’.

Detective Inspector Eddie Ross said: “Significant police enquiries have been carried out in relation to this incident and in an effort to trace the two men.

“I would ask people not to approach either man if you believe you have seen them. Instead, please call Police Scotland as soon as you can.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting NN9222/18. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.