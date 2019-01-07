Records broken at first Skye and Lochalsh race of 2019

Hugh Campbell and Sarah Attwood started the new year in style with record-breaking performances at Saturday’s Glenmore 10k.

The runners set new course records during what was the first race of 2019 and the third of the Skye and Lochalsh Running and Athletics Club’s 2018/19 Winter Series.

Campbell claimed victory at the race and set a new male course record with a time of 33 minutes and 30 seconds – to finish more than eight minutes ahead of his nearest challenger, Matt Deamer. Deamer, meanwhile, improved on both his placing (fourth) and time from 2018 to take the runner-up spot with a run of 41:40.

Sarah Attwood continued her fine form to finish in third place and set a new female course of 42:23. Attwood has now finished as the fastest female in the last three races following her previous successes at Braes and Skinadin. The Sheffield-born runner has also finished in the top four for three races in a row and currently holds the lead in the women’s championship in the winter series.

Iona Craft came home less than a minute behind Attwood to finish the race in fourth position overall and as the second fastest female runner. Craft’s time of 43:12 was identical to that of the previous year’s fourth-place finish by Matt Deamer in what was another highly competitive field.

Sarah Jamieson completed the ladies’ top three with a run of 53:08 and claimed 11th place in the overall standings.

Talking to the Free Press after his victory, Hugh Campbell said: “I decided to run the Glenmore 10k as the challenging course would provide a good fitness boost in my training. The first 5k is very challenging with a 500-foot ascent between miles two and three. It could almost be considered a hill race.

“I was aware of my splits beforehand when I set the record eight years ago, and when I reached mile-two I knew I was on course to break it.

“I naturally lost time on the ascent up to the top of Glenmore but was able to make this up on the downhill running a 4:35 mile. I was then able to roll off the hill and run 5-minute miles for the last few miles until the finish at the shinty club”.

Fellow record-breaker Sarah Attwood told the Free Press: “The race was one of the toughest races that I’ve done in a long while, not only due to “the hill” but also due to racing Iona. I’ve got to admit I enjoyed the first two miles and mile-four, but the rest was evil.

“All I could think about for the last two miles was marshalling next year. However, within an hour of finishing the race, after chatting to everyone, feasting on the amazing buffet and receiving Liz McColgans’ vest – that I get to keep for a year – all the pain was forgotten”.

Article by Adam Gordon