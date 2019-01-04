Tourist Tax for the Scottish Highlands: Skye business owners offer contrasting views

As the Scottish Government has launched a consultation on the possibility of introducing some form of taxation to fund infrastructure improvements for the benefit of tourism, CLARE WINSKILL and ANNE GRACIE GUNN write about their views on the proposed tax.

I want to see Skye become a world leader in destination management and a place that focuses on getting the best tourism growth for our island and our communities.

Nature is at the heart of Skye’s success. A tourism levy will help protect and enhance Skye’s natural and cultural heritage and environment and provide the opportunity for tourism planning. A tourism levy focused on conservation allows visitors to ‘buy-in’ to this island and its communities.

While taxes affect the margins made by businesses and the prices faced by tourists, they are also an important source of government and local authority revenue, which is used to finance the tourism sector. While price competitiveness is important to attract visitors, the quality of their experience here is vital and visitors should see that we care about this island and are committed to maintaining its beauty.

A tourism levy is required as part of a package of initiatives designed to maintain our environment so that tourism on Skye is sustainable, productive and inclusive and provides good experiences for both visitors and our own communities.

There are a range of possible tourism levies. Skye Connect has been asked by HIE to supervise an economic impact visitor survey over the course of next year. When the results of that survey are in and have been considered by everyone, then we will be able to see what can be done for a sustainable tourist economy on Skye.

Tourism industry representatives are very fond of saying that we have the highest VAT rates in Europe at 20 per cent. On Skye that does not tell the whole story.

Many small hospitality businesses do not reach the VAT threshold and are not VAT registered. For them income tax is the relevant tax and by comparison with Europe income tax rates are low which leads to increased rather than reduced price competitiveness.

Taxation must be viewed in context. In Germany and France, VAT on hospitality industries is lower but there are expensive tolls for the use of roads. €7 per person is to be charged for non-EU citizens to enter Europe following Brexit.

Other countries have been charging tourist levies for some time and many visitors now expect to pay them.

Instead of simply saying ‘no’ to any tourism levy, the hospitality industry on Skye should be engaging with government and the Highland Council to assess the funds required for a sustainable tourism economy to ensure that revenue from a levy is effectively collected and to ensure there is a package of levies rather than just a bedroom tax.

So, for example, day-trippers to Skye and campers could also pay their way perhaps through a number-plate recognition system. The cry goes up that the tourism levy is too complicated and therefore too costly to administer. The UK has just introduced the work-place pension. Everything is possible.

A zero-price for a priceless environment is not sustainable and does not provide the investment that Skye needs to have a productive and buoyant tourism economy.

As a global destination Skye remains unique in its beauty and potential. Substantial investment is required to maintain that unique position, to improve our visitors’ experience and to grow the tourism economy for the benefit of our communities.

In the short term rapid investment is required and in the long term sustainable investment for a sustainable tourism economy. A tourism levy in some form, or package of tourism levies, has an important part to play in both.