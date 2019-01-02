New Year’s Day dippers in Portree

The Scorrybreac boathouse in Portree was the place to be for a great New Year’s Day dip and sail in glorious weather.

Despite the chilly conditions, more than 20 swimmers braved the water and were well rewarded with the now traditional barbecue, cakes and coffee to warm them up after their swim. There were also four sailing dinghies from the Skye Sailing Club out with the normal safety cover to ensure that the whole event went off well. In all there were over 50 people at the boathouse supporting, sailing and swimming, twice the number in 2018.

The organisers said it would be “wonderful to co-operate with the other wild swimmers” in Skye to see if 100 participants could take part in next year’s event to usher in a new decade.