Skye prepares for Santa Dash 2018

A record high number of runners have signed up for the third annual Skye Santa Dash taking place in Portree this Saturday (15th December).

More than 220 people have signed up for the festive frolic which starts from Somerled Square in Portree and is organised by Skye Events.

In 2017, a diverse field of participants including adults, children, and animals embraced the festive spirit and adorned the famous Santa suit to undertake the two-mile charitable run.

Although the event organisers will be keen to see white beards swishing and red hats bobbing come Saturday, this year they have added a few twists to the proceedings to make the dash even more inclusive and environmentally friendly. Firstly, in a bid to reduce ‘fast fashion’ a fancy-dress option will be available to participants with the focus on homemade outfits. And in a bid to encourage participation and make the event less competitive, prizes on the day will be only awarded to the best-dressed participants. These include chocolates, Isle of Skye Whisky and sides of salmon donated by the Scottish Salmon Company.

A route for participants who have impaired mobility will also be incorporated into this year’s race. This follows on from a link-up between the event organisers and Amanda Bell from the West Highland College, who runs a fitness group for restricted mobility participants. This includes parents with pushchairs, children who cannot manage the whole route and entrants who have mobility limitations.

Event organisers have said that the sections that are alternatives to the main route, will not be marshalled, so caution will need to be exercised when crossing roads.

All proceeds from the participants taking part in the main route will go towards the Rotary Club of the Isle of Skye, while proceeds from the alternative route entrants will go towards the West Highland College restricted mobility fitness course. Donations to the Crossroads Care (Skye and Lochalsh) charity can also be made via the Skye Santa Dash website.

The two-mile Skye Santa Dash fun run is open to people of all abilities and begins at 12.30 pm from Somerled Square in Portree on Saturday 15th December. A complimentary Santa suit will be provided to all entries, although the organisers are again keen to encourage participants to create their own outfits where possible. All fancy-dress participants are entitled to a discounted entry to the event.

If you would like to sign up to take part in the Skye Santa Dash you can do so by registering at the Fingal Centre in Portee today (Friday 14th December) between 4 pm and 7.30 pm and on the day of the dash – Saturday (15th December) – between 9 am and 11 am.

For more information on the Skye Santa Dash, including entry fees, visit: Skye Santa Dash