Headteachers set to light up Portree for Christmas

The headteachers of Portree Primary School and Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Righ will switch on the Portree Christmas lights as part of a festive event held in the village tonight (Monday 3rd December)

The event entitled ‘Light Up the Highlands’ will also act as a fundraiser for the Highland Hospice. Starting at 6 pm with a concert at St. Columba Church in Portree, festive revellers are then invited to take part in a parade down to Somerled Square led by the Isle of Skye Youth Pipe Band, before Santa Claus joins up with the procession in the village.

Hosted by Lorna Cormack, Anne Brandie and Councillor John Gordon, ‘Light up the Highlands’ will include carol singing, while sweets, mulled wine and mince pies will be provided courtesy of the Portree Hotel. This year, Sara Matheson, head of Portree Primary School and Flora Guidi, head of Bun-sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Righ have been chosen for the big moment of switching on the Christmas lights. Councillor Ronald MacDonald will also give a short talk to update the community on local matters.

The Christmas event begins at 6 pm and all are welcome.