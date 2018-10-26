Local fisherman “overwhelmed” by support shown following car crash

A fundraising page set up to support two Skye fishermen injured in a car crash on Sunday has raised an incredible sum of more than £5,400 in the space of just a few days.

Martin MacKinnon, 29, sustained a fractured back, while Angus Graham, 26, was left suffering from a collapsed lung and broken ribs following the road traffic collision, which the police said occurred on the A863 near Caroy around 6 am on Sunday morning as the men drove to Dunvegan for work.

Martin and Angus who are both self-employed, have been signed off from work and will now begin what Martin described as a “long road to recovery”. The fishermen, however, have been overwhelmed by the response from friends, family, the local community and people from further afield, who have shown their support through a JustGiving page set up following last weekend’s incident.

As of Friday (26th October) afternoon, £5,480 had been raised by more than 150 supporters, whose steady stream of generosity quickly surpassed the initial target of £2,500.

Local beautician Gemma Ashdown will also host a leg wax at her beauty retreat Skye Serenity this Saturday to help bolster the fundraising effort.

In a post published on his Facebook page on Thursday, Martin was quick to thank everyone who had reached out to support him and Angus during what he described as the toughest week of his life: “Hello everyone, just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has shown support to me and Angus this last week.

“It’s definitely been the toughest week of my life yet and I’m stuck in this brace for the next three months with a broken back, but all the messages, people visiting me in the hospital and the huge support on Facebook has definitely made it easier. I’m so overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity and it’s safe to say I have shed a few tears these last couple of days seeing the support we have received.

“I know I haven’t replied to anyone who has been kind enough to share Gemma’s event or donate to the fundraiser that Daniel (Macinnes) has set up, but I am just speechless and quite emotional about it all, but I have seen everyone’s names that have shared and donated, and I will never forget your generosity.

“And lastly to my partner, Kerry. She has been amazing throughout it all from having to get me changed morning and night, feed me my meals and shower me. She barely left my bedside while I was in the hospital and I don’t know what I would have done without her.

“The long road to recovery starts now. Much love, everyone.”

As well as the leg wax, Saturday’s fundraising event at Skye Serenity will also include a raffle, games, and kids activities. The all-day event begins at 11 am.

To visit the Justgiving page and make a donation, just click here.

By Adam Gordon

The Free Press would also like to pass on our best wishes to Martin and Angus for a speedy recovery.