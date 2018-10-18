Thursday at the Mod: Skye and Lochalsh Gold Medal double

There was a Skye and Lochalsh double in the premier singing competition at this year’s National Mòd in Dunoon.

In Wednesday night’s final Ceitidh Campbell from Kyle of Lochalsh won the women’s Gold Medal, while the men’s medal went to Ruairidh Cormack from Portree.

Both singers are following in family footsteps in landing the prestigious honour, which is presented by Mòd organisers An Comunn Gàidhealach.

Ceitidh’s mother, Barbara Smith, won the Gold Medal when the Mòd was held in Skye in 1998. Ruairidh’s dad Arthur struck Gold in Motherwell in 1983, and sister Eilidh took the prize in Inverness in 2014.

Ceitidh, who is a Gaelic teacher at Millburn Academy in Inverness, had been in the final on seven previous occasions.

She said: “It is a relief to win it, but I never thought about giving up – I enjoy it too much. I don’t know what I’ll do in October next year!”

Ruairidh, 24, paid tribute to his family.

“My mum and dad are a great help to me. It is a great feeling to win, and I’d encourage anyone who thinks they might have a voice for it to give it a go.”

Elsewhere on Thursday, the top choral prizes went to choirs from Sutherland and Argyll.

Melvich Choir won the Lorn Shield, while the Sheriff MacMaster Trophy was won by ‘Burach’, a choir which has members from across Scotland but roots in Lochaline.