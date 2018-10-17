Tuesday at the Mod: Haul of trophies for Harris choir

Sir E Scott School junior choir members enjoyed choral and individual success on Tuesday at the Mod.

The under-13 choir, from Harris, won the Mrs Ann Grant of Laggan Memorial Trophy for their two-part harmony, and they also landed the prize for Puirt-a-beul.

Ellie-Ceit Johnson won gold in the singing competition for 12-year-old fluent girls, winning the Kenneth Brown memorial prize. Ellie-Ceit also took bronze in the traditional singing under-13 competition and bronze in the duets, singing with her brother Luke.

Luke also won a silver and bronze in sole singing competitions.

Their fellow choir member, Isla Scott, won gold in the under-13 girls traditional singing competition, and a bronze for storytelling. Jessica Scott (10) also won a bronze for traditional singing.

The Sir E Scott Choir are conducted by Iain ‘Costello’ MacIver.

In the secondary school choral competitions the Nicolson Institute choir won both the main prizes.

Ruairidh Gray, from Sgoil Lionacleit won a clutch of individual prizes for storytelling and singing, while the talented youngsters from Trotternish in Skye continued to shine in the individual competitions. Erin Gillies won the senior prize for psalm precenting and top singing awards went to both Eoghann Campbell and Ross MacLeod.

The silver medal for 13-15 year olds both went to Inverness. Finlay MacLennan won the boys’ competition, and Anna MacLeod was the winner of both solo and traditional prizes.