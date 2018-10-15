Monday at the Mod: Trotternish youngsters strike gold in Dunoon

There was success for Skye on Monday of this year’s Royal National Mòd in Dunoon.

Victories at the annual Gaelic showcase came from a familiar source, as the talented youngsters of Clann Thròndairnis landed three prizes.

In the under-13 action song a World War I themed effort helped the group to first place for the second year in a row.

Six of the youngsters also formed the winning under-13 folk group. Ross MacLeod, Lexy MacLeod, Eoghan Campbell, Emma Campbell, Anna Varwell and Calum Alasdair Munro were the winning group – under the tuition of Calum Munro.

To top off a great day the youngsters also won the Harris Tweed Authority Trophy for the ‘Òrain Luaidh’ (Waulking Song).

Anna Nicolson, Isla MacLeod, Beth Campbell, Erin Gillies, Mairi Gillies, Anna Varwell, Emma Campbell and Lexy MacLeod were the winning performers.

The children’s competitions are set to continue on Tuesday, with the coveted Traditional and Prescribed Singing Silver Medals awarded ahead of the adult competitions beginning on Wednesday, with Literature Day and the Silver Pendant and Gold Medal Finals taking place.