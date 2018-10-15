Monday at the Mod: Trotternish youngsters strike gold in Dunoon

Clann Throndairnis from Staffin and Kilmuir, Skye, won the Margaret MacDougall Memorial Trophy for the under 13s Action Song competition at this year’s Royal National Mòd in Dunoon.

There was success for Skye on Monday of this year’s Royal National Mòd in Dunoon.

Victories at the annual Gaelic showcase came from a familiar source, as the talented youngsters of Clann Thròndairnis landed three prizes.

In the under-13 action song a World War I themed effort helped the group to first place for the second year in a row.

Six of the youngsters also formed the winning under-13 folk group. Ross MacLeod, Lexy MacLeod, Eoghan Campbell, Emma Campbell, Anna Varwell and Calum Alasdair Munro were the winning group – under the tuition of Calum Munro.

To top off a great day the youngsters  also won the Harris Tweed Authority Trophy for the ‘Òrain Luaidh’ (Waulking Song).

Anna Nicolson, Isla MacLeod, Beth Campbell, Erin Gillies, Mairi Gillies, Anna Varwell, Emma Campbell and Lexy MacLeod were the winning performers.

Clann Throndairnis also won The Murdo MacFarlane Trophy in the Under 13s Folk Group competition at this year’s Royal National Mòd in Dunoon.
The Islay Gaelic Choir who won the Tom Crawford Trophy for Under 19s choral singing.

The children’s competitions are set to continue on Tuesday, with the coveted Traditional and Prescribed Singing Silver Medals awarded ahead of the adult competitions beginning on Wednesday, with Literature Day and the Silver Pendant and Gold Medal Finals taking place.

Calum Michael Morrison of the Glasgow Gaelic School with a haul of medals from this year’s Royal National Mòd in Dunoon. Calum won gold in the 5-6 year old’s learners poetry, silver in the 5-6 learners song and bronze in the 5-8 learners conversation competitions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 