Raasay shop offers delivery service amid stormy conditions

A local store on Raasay is offering to deliver essentials to those who can’t access the shop due to weather conditions on the island.

Following the 7.55 am crossing to Sconser on Friday morning (October 12th), CalMac announced that it had suspended all sailings between Raasay and Skye due to the conditions. Residents and businesses on the island also experienced a power cut for a short period in the morning as Storm Callum started to make its entrance.

Speaking to the Free Press, David from Raasay Community Stores described the current weather conditions on the island: “I wouldn’t say it’s desperately bad, but there is a good strong wind blowing all the cobwebs away!

“Our power is back on now, it went off at the back of seven and came on around 8.45. The whole island was off, everybody was off here but it came back on before 9 am.”

He went on to add: “We are happy to do deliveries for people if needs-be. In power cuts here it (the delivery service) has become traditional – so we are happy to run after folk, as that’s what we’re here for.”

To contact Raasay Community Stores about the service, you can call 01478 660203.

By Adam Gordon