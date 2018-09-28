RBS review: Barra spared; Kyle axed

Barra’s Royal Bank of Scotland was spared the axe this week, as part of a review of 10 closure-threatened branches conducted by Johnston Carmichael, the accountancy and business advisory firm. However, RBS hinted they could embark on another review of branch numbers in 2020 – less than a year-and-a-half away.

The RBS branch in Kyle of Lochalsh will close. Only one other of the 10 branches will remain open, in Biggar.

Sandy Manson, chief executive of Johnston Carmichael, said: “We understand there will be considerable disappointment in those communities where we have recommended that a branch should close. However, in most cases where we have recommended that a branch close, we have also suggested additional steps which we believe the bank should take to enhance the quality and accessibility of the alternative banking facilities available.”

