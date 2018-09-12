Two-vehicle road traffic collision near Ashaig

A two-vehicle road traffic collision has happened near Ashaig on Skye this afternoon.

A police spokesperson told the Free Press: “A two-vehicle RTC has happened in the Breakish area of Skye – involved a grey Ford Mondeo and a silver Peugeot 2008.

“An ambulance is in attendance.”

In post published on its Twitter account at 13:08, Traffic Scotland stated that the RTC at Ashaig is “causing traffic to slow and queue.”

A recovery vehicle has also been set out.

******Update – 14:44******

The police have informed the Free Press that there were no serious injuries sustained in the collision and that the road was reopened at 2.12 pm following the recovery of the vehicles.