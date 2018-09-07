Man taken to hospital following road traffic collision at Crossal

A man has been taken to Broadford Hospital following a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Crossal area of Skye on Friday morning (7th September)

A statement released by the police detailed that a “white Volkswagen Crafter van” was involved in the collision which happened “on A863 A87 at the junction with the B8009, about five miles west of the Sligachan Hotel. The man’s condition is not believed to be life-threatening.”

The one vehicle RTC, which happened around 8 am on Friday morning resulted in the closure of the road near Carbost, with police advising motorists to travel via Dunvegan. The road was reopened around 11 am on Friday morning.