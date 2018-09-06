Skye youngster signs for Ross County under-13s

Skye youngster Ross MacLeod has signed his first contract with Ross County FC.

Ross, a first year pupil at Portree High, has been travelling through to Dingwall each week to attend the Ross County childrens’ academy since 2015. Scouts spotted him at the club’s summer training camp in Portree.

Earlier this year he moved to County’s Youth Academy and signed a contract with the under-13 team. Ross County are part of the SFA project brave initiative and they play in a summer league from March until December. For Ross, this means attending training in Dingwall twice a week and also playing a game every Saturday. This involves a lot of commitment from his family and very early mornings – particularly for away fixtures at the likes of Kilmarnock and Ayr United.

Players in the youth academy are encouraged by the club to find a sponsor and Ross was really happy when Dan Corrigall of Stardust boat trips offered to help. Ross’ mum Josie was also very grateful that Stardust boat trips agreed to support Ross travelling to training and games by paying his fuel costs. This will be a great help in ensuring he can continue to play at Ross County.

Article by Keith MacKenzie and images by Willie Urquhart.