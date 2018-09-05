Search operation in progress for missing woman at Skye Bridge

Local police have confirmed a multi-agency search operation for a 38-year old woman is currently in operation around the Skye Bridge after a call expressing concern about the woman’s whereabouts was received on Wednesday morning (5th September)

In a post published on its official Twitter account at 12.33 pm today (Wednesday), the Lochaber and Skye Police named the missing woman as 38-year old Zsuzsanna Kovacs.

The statement also read that a large-scale multi-agency search is currently ongoing in the area of the Skye Bridge involving police, coastguard teams, the RNLI and mountain rescue teams.

The police have asked anyone who knows Zsuzsanna and has information regarding her whereabouts to get in contact Police Scotland on 101 as soon as possible.