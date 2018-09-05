Person taken to Broadford Hospital following Skye Bridge search operation

A person has been taken to Broadford Hospital on Skye following a multi-agency search operation in the Skye Bridge area.

A statement released by HM Coastguard following the operation stated: “HM Coastguard has been coordinating the search for a missing person in the Skye Bridge area in Scotland. The search began shortly before 10 am today (5th September) and involved RNLI Lifeboats from Kyle and Portree, Coastguard Rescue Teams from Kyle, Portree, Dunvegan and Applecross along with the Coastguard Rescue helicopter from Inverness. The person was found by the Coastguard Rescue helicopter and taken directly to Broadford Hospital on the Isle of Skye.”

Maritime Operations Controller, Angus MacIver said: “The search effort was assisted by a number of local boats responding to our broadcast. HM Coastguard would like to express thanks to all those who assisted us with the search effort.”

Earlier this afternoon, Lochaber and Skye Police published a post on its official Twitter account appealing for information on a 38-year old woman named Zsuzsanna Kovacs after a call raising concerns over her whereabouts was received on Wednesday morning.

The name of the person taken to hospital has not been confirmed.