The 2.10 pm sailing from Uig, Skye to Tarbert, Harris on Wednesday (29th August) has been delayed due to a medical emergency.

The announcement was posted on the CalMac Service Info Twitter account around 2.45 pm, and a further post has since stated that subsequent sailings will be delayed. CalMac has said that more updates will follow once the information on the departure time from Uig is confirmed.

More to follow on this story.