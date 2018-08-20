Body recovered on Lewis

The body of Lewis schoolgirl Hannah Mackenzie was found last Friday evening, the day after she was reported missing.

The 17-year-old from Gravir disappeared on Thursday 16th August at around 4pm outside the Nicolson Institute on her way to meet her mother. A major air, sea and land operation was launched and Hannah’s body was discovered in the grounds of Lews Castle in Stornoway the following day.

Area commander for the Western Isles, Chief Inspector Ian Graham, said: “Our thoughts at this difficult time are with all concerned.”