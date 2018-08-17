Missing teenager – Hannah Mackenzie

Officers from Police Scotland are seeking the assistance of the public in an effort to trace a 17-year-old girl missing from the Stornoway area.

Hannah Mackenzie from Gravir on Lewis was last seen about 4pm on Thursday 16th August outside the Nicolson Institute school in Stornoway. She was intending to walk to the Western Isles Hospital.

Hannah is described as being white, 5’5″ tall, slim build, with dark hair worn in a pony tail. She was last seen wearing black skinny jeans, a dark blue Nicolson Institute sweater, and a black waist length jacket with white lining and white furry strip on the hood. If anyone has seen Hannah or has any information or knowledge as to her whereabouts, please contact police as a matter of urgency. Anyone with information is asked to telephone officers at Stornoway Police Office on the non-emergency number 101 quoting incident number 4233 16.8.18