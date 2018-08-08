One feared dead after road crash on Skye

One person is feared dead, and others have been injured after a crash involving several vehicles in Skye this morning.

The accident happened at around 8.50am, on the A87 about one mile north of Sligachan.

Free Press reporter Adam Gordon was travelling south from Portree and came on the scene moments after the accident happened.

He said: “A driver of a car was flashing their lights as they passed me – I think they must have caught sight of the accident in their rear-view mirror. Just after that I came behind a line of traffic that had stopped.

“There were people by the roadside giving first aid.

“A white van was badly smashed up, with a white car lying across the middle of the road. Another van had also left the road.

“Pretty quickly people were saying someone had died.”

Emergency services were on the scene within about 20 minutes, with local ambulance, police and fire teams in attendance. Two helicopters also flew in to attend to casualties.”

The road is currently closed, and is likely to remain so for some time, so traffic heading to and from Portree will need to divert via the A863 and A850 to Dunvegan.

Today (Wednesday 8th August) is Skye Highland Games Day in Portree – traditionally the island’s busiest day of the year.