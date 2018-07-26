Uig regeneration – council to consult

Highland Council are to consult on a development brief for Uig in north Skye, which is designed to transform the area over the next 20 years.

A key part of the strategy is to identify and coordinate regeneration opportunities which may arise from Transport Scotland’s investment in the Skye Triangle ferry routes, including the port facilities at Uig.

The consultation starts on Monday 30th July and runs until Friday 21st September. To view and comment on the draft development brief visit consult.highland.gov.uk or view a hard copy in Uig terminal. A consultation event will also be held in Uig hall on Monday 10th September.