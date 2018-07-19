Skye women’s Grenfell swim in aid of Firefighters Charity

Six Skye women braved strong currents and winds this week to swim from the neighbouring island of Scalpay to raise money for the Firefighters Charity.

Yvonne Mendy-Harrison – who lost a cousin in the Grenfell tower fire – from Broadford organised the event, which took place on Tuesday evening. She was joined in swimming the half-mile to Luib by Cristina Hermoso-Escalas, Rona Buchan (not in the photo), Emma Poggi-Kendall, Rita Haberman-Corlfield and Tansy Grigor-Taylor. So far, over £500 has been raised.

The idea was inspired by Luib resident Sally Parry, who did the swim for her 80th birthday in 2013. The Kyle lifeboat Spirit of Fred Olsen, manned by three volunteers, provided cover along with Rob Harrison’s RIB. Scalpay owners Anthony and Anita Walford in the ‘Silver Darling’ landing craft transported the swimmers to the island.

Yvonne said: “The community gathered on the seashore at the Skye Picture House to welcome the swimmers ashore. Conditions were difficult. The wind and currents were against us. The fastest swimmers did it in 15 minutes and I was last, doing it in 30 minutes.”

Sarah and Stuart Brumpton hosted a charity event at their b&B afterwards, with Sarah making smoked salmon blinis with salmon that was locally smoked and donated by John Corfield.

“It was a community gathering to offer support and encouragement not only to the firefighters at Grenfell but also to firefighters everywhere,” Yvonne added.

To donate, visit justgiving.com and search for wildwomenwhogoseaswimming