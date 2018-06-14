Pilot dies after helicopter crash in North Uist

The pilot of a helicopter which crashed in North Uist yesterday (Wednesday 13th June) has died, it has been confirmed.

The 58-year old was the only person on board when the helicopter ditched in Loch Scadavay.

Emergency services were called around 10.15am – with initial reports suggesting a light aircraft had been involved.

The helicopter was owned and operated by PDG aviation services and had been carrying out fish farm work locally.

Chief Inspector Ian Graham, Area Commander for the Western Isles, said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the man’s family and the local community at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries into this are ongoing and we are liaising with other agencies, including the Air Accidents Investigation Bureau, in order to establish the full circumstances.”

A spokesperson for PDG aviation services said: It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of one of our pilots following the crash of an AS350B2 helicopter whilst undertaking load lifting tasking yesterday (13th June). The incident occurred in North Uist at approximately 10.15. We are working closely and tirelessly with the authorities to identify the cause of the incident. Our deepest sympathy is with the pilot’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

The man’s name has not been released but next of kin have been informed.

The A867 between Lochmaddy and Clachan na Luib, which was closed as a result of the incident, has now reopened.