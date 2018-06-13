Helicopter ditches in North Uist

Emergency services have been investigating at the scene after a helicopter ditched in North Uist this morning (Wednesday).

Police said they were informed of the incident around 10.15am – with initial reports suggesting a light aircraft had been involved.

The aircraft involved was a AS350 Squirrel owned and operated by PDG aviation services.

PDG chief executive Jerry Francis told the Free Press that the aircraft – registration GPLMH – had been carrying out fish farm work locally, but was not carrying salmon.

The A867 was closed between Lochmaddy and Clachan na Luib as a result, with a diversion in place via the A865 .

