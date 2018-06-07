Plockton Hotel wins regional pub of the year.

The Plockton Hotel has been named as the Regional Pub of the Year (North West Scotland) at this year’s National Pub and Bar Awards, which were presented recently at the London headquarters of BAFTA in Piccadilly.

The family-run hotel, which also hosts an annual Real Ale and Gin Festival each May, won the Best County Pub Award in April. The Pearson family were then invited to London to collect this award. They did not know if they had won Regional Pub of the Year until during the ceremony.

Dorothy Pearson, co-owner of the hotel, said: “We are so happy to have received both the County and the Regional Award in the Pub of the Year categories. Our team work incredibly hard to create a place where people want to come back to time and time again. We thank the team and our customers from Plockton, throughout the UK and across the world for making The Plockton Hotel the wonderful place it is.”

“What makes the National Pub and Bar Awards so special is that everyone in that theatre was there to celebrate being the best in their county,” said Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub and Bar magazine. “The occasion is an opportunity for the whole of the UK to acknowledge the incredible work that these businesses do for us all – our pubs and bars are a huge asset to local communities, as well as the whole of the country.”