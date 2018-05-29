Near, far, wherever you are – come join Skye Sailing Club

Budding sailors were shown the ropes recently at an introductory event hosted by the Skye Sailing Club.

The Saturday taster sessions in Portree were delivered as part of the Royal Yachting Association’s ‘Push the Boat Out’ scheme, which aims to encourage more people to have a try at the sport.

Hugh Macdonald, from the Skye Sailing Club, said the event was a success, with some 32 youngsters taking to the water – many of them as complete novices. He added: “it was windier than we’d have liked, but it was a very good day which has helped raise our club’s profile and attract new people to sailing.

Particular thanks should go to Willie MacGillivray and Chloe Urquhart for helping to take the beginners out on the water.”

For more information on local sailing visit www.skyesailingclub.com, or check out the club’s Facebook site