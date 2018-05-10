Broadford campsite to open next month

A new campsite will open in Broadford on Skye next month.

The ‘Camping Skye’ site has been developed by the Broadford and Strath Community Company at a cost of £1.2 million.

Project manager Malcolm Henry said one of the main problems over recent months had been securing wayleaves for the laying of an electricity connection, which had only been secured at the third attempt by altering the route of the cable. Local businesses, plus the hospital and An Acarsaid care home, will have their supply interrupted on 26th May while the connection is made, he said. Scottish and Southern Energy will bring in generators to provide electricity to the hospital and care home.

Mr Henry added: “We will be open for campervans and caravans in June. Until there is sufficient grass cover, tents pitches will have to wait until 2020. Two people are now in post – Becky Milne, the senior warden and business manager, and Ruarie Anderson, the deputy warden and maintenance manager.”

So far, the warden’s office, showers, toilets, laundry and maintenance shed have been completed. Contractors are currently fitting cubicles in the shower and toilet block, and MGL are about to finish off the car park and roads.

The site will have a total of 26 vehicle pitches and space for 49 tents.