Seall host ‘Songs of the Roma’

An award-winning new Romani musical journey plays out at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig on Skye on Thursday this week.

‘Songs of the Roma’ is brought to Seall by one of the UK’s most expansive musical figures, classical guitarist Simon Thacker, and features the much-admired Polish cellist Justyna Jablonska-Edmonds and leading Roma exponent singer and violinist Masha Natanson.

Building on one of the world’s great song traditions as well as Thacker’s own pioneering experiences across the world, the show draws on and extends European, Indian and Balkan folk forms alongside flamenco and adds another layer to the ancient history of Romany music. ‘Songs of the Roma’ has been described as a moving and fascinating travelogue through an astonishing world of new sounds and sensations.

“Innovative music is a bit like sorcery; it can be magical, mysterious and powerful and a little bit dangerous,” said Thacker. “The Roma have always lived on the edge of society, and likewise I have always followed my own non-conformist path beyond boundaries.”

‘Songs of the Roma’ comes to TDC main hall at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig on 3rd May at 8pm. Tickets and further information from www.seall.co.uk. Check the pages of the Free Press weekly to find out more about more events hosted by Seall.