Portree Primary School pupils enjoy top-level football coaching session

Pupils from Portree Primary School landed a footballing lesson from former Rangers captain Lee McCulloch and former Hearts player and manager Robbie Neilson in a new initiative led by sportscotland, the national agency for sport, and BBC Scotland.

McCulloch, Neilson and Ross County community coaches Gordon Duff and Ryan Farquhar were welcomed by the pupils, for a professional coaching experience to highlight the importance of sport within the school’s curriculum.

Around 30 boys and girls attended the training session at the school hosted by the ex-professionals who gave the children some hints and tips as well as sharing tales from their experiences in football over the years in the hope of encouraging the younger generation to take up the sport.

Stewart Harris, Chief Executive of sportscotland, said: “At sportscotland, putting young people at the centre of our efforts is a crucial part of what we do. Working in partnership with colleagues at the BBC, we hope to raise the awareness of sport and the openings that are available. It’s fantastic that the pupils at Portree Primary had the chance to train with players who have performed at the very highest level.

“Through our Active School, School Sport Awards, and Young Ambassador programmes, we hope to create closer links between physical education, school sport, and club sport which benefits young people by providing more and better opportunities to take part in sport.”