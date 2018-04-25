Shiel’s stars of tomorrow taken with Dublin

Players from Kinlochshiel Shinty Club’s second team found themselves slightly star-struck on Saturday afternoon after a routine stop at a petrol station resulted in a chance meeting with a former England international footballer.

The players had stopped off at Invergarry filling station on their journey home from an away fixture against Glengarry when they spotted former Aston Villa and Celtic striker Dion Dublin, who was travelling through the area on holiday.

Shiel player, Ronan Taylor said that Dublin – who was capped by England four times during his career, took a keen interest in shinty during their conversation: “He was very interested in what shinty was and that it was the main sport in our area, and how seriously it was taken by so many people even though amateur. He was more interested in talking about us than himself.”

Taylor went on to quip that while he admired the ex-Manchester United forward when he was growing up, Dublin’s reinvention a daytime tv presenter was not a topic of conversation during their brief chat: “It was nice to meet someone I looked up to when I was younger that turned out to be a genuinely nice fellow to be honest. But we never talked about Homes Under The Hammer, so my apologies to the older readers!”