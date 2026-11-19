Stornoway Port has awarded a £1.9 million contract to local firm Lewis Builders Ltd to construct a long-awaited new passenger access platform at the town’s ferry terminal.

The new platform will provide a covered and step-free walkway between the ferry and terminal, allowing foot passengers to board and disembark promptly from vessels on the Stornoway to Ullapool service.

It is expected to be operational by summer 2027.

The contract award follows extensive work to develop a replacement for the previous passenger access system which suffered a catastrophic mechanical failure in 2023 and was subsequently removed.

Since then, foot passengers boarding and disembarking the MV Loch Seaforth have had to be routed through the car deck via a temporary pedestrian walkway.

The new platform has been designed around the special requirements of MV Loch Seaforth, which has a passenger access door positioned considerably higher than any other vessel in the CalMac fleet.

The height of the Loch Seaforth’s access door, combined with the wide tidal range at Stornoway Harbour, presented a number of engineering challenges. The Port carried out extensive assessments before identifying a bespoke solution tailored to the requirements of the ferry service and Stornoway Ferry Terminal.

The priority has been to develop a platform that is robust, straightforward to operate and easy to maintain, which will also withstand the effects of salt water and Stornoway’s challenging marine environment.

In addition to the £1.9 million construction contract, Stornoway Port has invested significant sums in the design, research and technical assessments to bring the project to this stage.

Alex Macleod (pictured), chief executive of Stornoway Port, said: “We recognise that this has been a frustrating period for passengers, and we appreciate their patience while we have worked towards a solution. It has taken longer than any of us would have liked, but our priority throughout has been to find a solution that is safe, reliable and built to last.

“We are particularly pleased that a local company with a strong track record of working with the port will be delivering the project. There is still work ahead of us, but awarding this contract is an important step and we look forward to seeing the new platform in place by summer 2027.”