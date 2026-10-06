More than an eatery in Portree

John Coghill at the newly opened Self Health restaurant in Portree. Photograph: Willie Urquhart.

BY DANIEL CULLEN

Following a busy “first supper” event and a week spent handing out free lunches to young people, the Free Press spoke to John Coghill about the new community eatery he has started, which aims to change more than what people eat for lunch.

Àraich, which has taken over the Old Woollen Mill in Portree, is being developed as a café, wholefood shop, teaching kitchen and events venue, with plans for everything from cooking classes to pilates and community workshops.

After a successful opening event on Friday 25th September, John explained that his ambitions for the project grew from a much smaller experiment several years ago.

“The whole concept started in a food truck in Broadford four years ago,” he said. “Despite working crazy hours at the Hebridean Inn [which he then owned] stuck in the kitchen most of the time, I wanted to put myself in an environment that was conducive to better health.

“I just wanted to put myself in an environment that was full of what we know is good for us.”

Over the course of a couple of months, John estimates his diet went from being around 80 per cent “rubbish” to 80 per cent whole, nutritious food.

“I felt like a different person,” he said. “I used to just live off supermarket sandwiches, always eating on the go and never having time.

Photograph: Willie Urquhart.

“Going from that to what I describe as eating rainbows every day, or just eating real food every day as opposed to synthetic, ultra-processed food.”

The impact on his health surprised him and made him think about how many others could benefit if nutritious food were more readily available.

“How many people in the country could be living a completely different existence if they had access to real food, real nutrition, all the time?” John asked.

The idea developed into SELF Health, an initiative focused on making nutritious food affordable and accessible, but John increasingly felt the hotel was the wrong setting for what he wanted to achieve. The food truck also had its limitations.

“A food truck’s all very well and good when the sun’s shining, but trying to get people to change their diets is hard enough in the sun, never mind when there’s horizontal rain,” he laughed.

“There were a good few days when I was standing in that food truck with nobody coming because the weather was so bad, just questioning my decisions in life. So, we wanted a space that was indoors and more welcoming and safe, that a community can start gathering in.”

After selling the Hebridean Inn last year, John was able to concentrate on finding a permanent – indoor – home for the idea, with his search eventually leading to the former Isle of Skye Baking Company premises at the Old Woollen Mill.

“I spoke to Barry and Lisa [of Isle of Skye Baking Company] maybe two or three years ago initially, and it’s taken this long for them to find somewhere suitable to bake from,” he explained, “and the owner, Hugh MacDonald, has been supportive of what we’re trying to do.”

For the concept behind Àraich to thrive, there will need to be support from the local community.

John Coghill and Hilary Thain. Photograph: Willie Urquhart.

“I just wanted to find somewhere within a community and hope that enough of the community buys into it and consistently comes and accesses it – and starts to feel different. We want to show noticeable health improvements in the community through people accessing a diverse wholefood diet that they’ve potentially never really had.”

With plans under way to put their own stamp on the new premises, John was keen to start cooking.

“We toyed with the idea of waiting until we got loads of funding and money and the place looked beautiful and all those things were in place,” he said.

“But I was the one pushing, saying, ‘Well, let’s just open it. Let’s just get people in. Let’s just cook the food.’”

The early response has been encouraging, including from young people, who were able to receive free meals in the opening weeks of the space.

“I think we served 90 or so meals to the high school kids in the first week,” John said. “Then the next week we probably did over 100 lunches, takeaway and sit-in.”

For now, Àraich is serving lunches from noon until 2.30pm, Monday to Thursday, as its small team finds its feet. But the longer-term ambitions extend further.

“It’ll be more than just the café,” John said. “It’ll be a wholefood shop. We’ll do cooking classes for locals and for tourists. Upstairs can be used for activities or workshops as well.

“It is such a great building and the community should have the run of it, really.”

Àraich has been established as a community interest company, meaning its profits are intended to be reinvested in its community purpose rather than distributed to shareholders.

“All the money that’s made in the project goes back into the community and all the assets are locked as well,” John explained.

Perhaps the most ambitious element is the team’s approach to making its food accessible regardless of someone’s ability to pay.

Photograph: Willie Urquhart.

The exact model is still being developed, but John envisages a ‘pay what you can’ system, with a suggested price of around £6 to £8 for a bowl of food, with people who can afford to pay more able to do so – and those who cannot under no obligation to pay at all.

“We’re still trying to figure out exactly how to word it,” he said. “We don’t want it to feel like the pay-it-forward schemes that can feel a little bit awkward sometimes. Those who really need a meal might not want to feel they have to ask for a voucher off the wall. So it’s almost just like: no questions asked. Come and get some food and then you can decide to pay for it or not, but no one’s watching.”

It is a principle which brings Àraich back to the idea that first took shape in a Broadford food truck four years ago – creating an environment where eating and living well becomes easier and available to more people.