FRIENDS CAN HELP: Broadford care home has new allies

Some of the Friends group: Hamish, Catherine and Evelyn

A new community association has been set up to help and support the residents of An Acarsaid Care Home in Broadford on Skye.

Having recently been awarded charitable status, Friends of An Acarsaid Care Home is ready to get underway.

The setting up of the group was sparked by a chance conversation between local businessman Angus Macphie and a member of the care home staff while he was visiting. He was told that staff sometimes felt compelled to buy paint etc themselves and go on to undertake work around the property in their own time, due of tight budgetary constraints.

Although well aware of the financial pressures faced by care homes in general, Mr Macphie was a bit taken aback and came up with the idea of forming a local association to help support the home. Everyone he spoke to within the community and beyond, including a member of the Friends of Broadford Hospital committee as well as a senior member of the Hospital staff, were hugely supportive of the idea.

He went on to approach a number of local people who very willingly threw their hats into the ring by agreeing to become founding trustees. It is anticipated others will join as the work develops and meantime those involved are Hamish Fraser (chair) Evelyn Campbell (secretary) Doreen Macphie (treasurer) together with Adam MacDonald, Catherine Smith and Angus Macphie. Getting established has taken more time than initially anticipated as they were keen to get off on the right foot by including tight financial controls throughout, from the outset. As part of that the Scottish Charity Regulator will scrutinise and oversee their finances.

Mr Fraser said: “We need to encourage local involvement and input in what is a much loved and essential local asset, to help provide extra comforts for residents of the care home, while Adam (a local building contractor) is very optimistic the group will make a difference, not just with fundraising efforts. From the reaction he has had from others in the building trade, he is confident of support and practical hands-on help and input.

“Included in the initial tasks is weeding and cutting back bushes etc, the upgrading and painting of outside garden furniture, plus the provision of a garden shed. The trustees are very grateful to those who have already donated as word has spread, as these funds have allowed them to make a start. All donations and practical support will be targeted towards the benefit of the care home residents and their surroundings and will make a difference which will be very much appreciated.”