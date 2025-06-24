Fèill na Gàidhlig raises money for community groups

Màiri Ruiseal of Fàs Mòr being handed her cheque by Jennie Duncan of Sabhal Mòr Ostaig

Sabhal Mòr Ostaig has raised over £1,300 for community groups and charities through their annual Fèill na Gàidhlig.

Fèill na Gàidhlig is a Gala Day that takes place every year at the college, inviting locals, families, and the Sleat community to visit the campus and participate in a full day of fun activities.

This year’s event last weekend included a pop-up children’s library, bouncy castle, burgers, baking, board games and Gaelic conversation circle and more. The highlight was a series of community-led stalls, games, and events – including a tombola, lucky dip, raffle, face-painting and an evening ceilidh house – which raised money for the following local community groups and charities: £175 Fàs Mòr; £175 An Acarsaid; £175 Kyleakin Connections; £94 Comann nam Pàrant; £188 Comann nan Oileanach; £496 Còisir Ghàidhlig an t-Sratha.

Jennie Duncan, community and student engagement officer at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, said:

“We always look fcrward to Fèill na Gàidhlig and it was brilliant to see so many students, staff, families, locals, and new faces coming together for the event – we had over 100 people on the day!

“A huge thanks must go to all the local businesses that donated prizes for the raffle which raised a total of £525, as well as to Bòrd na Gàidhlig for their continued provision of funding support for community events such as this. Their generosity has enabled us to support several different charities and groups, all who play a valuable role in delivering care and activities in our local community.”

Alison McGillivray of Comann nam Pàrant said: “It was wonderful to be involved in this lovely community event. It helped raise the profile of Bun-sgoil Shlèite and our parent council, as well as allowing children to learn a bit more about Sabhal Mòr Ostaig and to take part in the many fun games and happenings. We hope to be back again next year!”

Fèill na Gàidhlig will return in Spring 2026, so keep an eye on Sabhal Mòr Ostaig’s socials and website for more information.