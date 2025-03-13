SEAWEED HARVEST: New venture targets kelp boom on the Isle of Skye

Kaly founder Bruce Hare and Waternish fisherman Iain Matheson, also part of the group, go over the proposals with an interested observer. Pic Willie Urquhart

A series of meetings were held around north Skye this week to canvas local opinion on possible locations for seaweed harvesting operations.

The new business venture is being pursued by Waternish-based Kaly Group, a “group of entrepreneurs, seafarers and nature-lovers” who are “united by a common belief that cultivating kelp can provide benefits to the marine environment, local communities and humanity.”

Kaly’s environmental consultant Kim McLaren told the Free Press that the options appraisals process, part of their push for planning consent, would hopefully answer any questions that local people had about the venture.

“We want the community to give us feedback on possible locations, and areas they think we should consider,” she added.

“We have also meetings planned with fishing groups.

“So will take all that information and come back to consult on a preferred approach and a preferred location.”

Kim MacLaren and Effie Roberts from Ironside and Farrar, on behalf of Kaly, explain the proposals to interested parties Pic Willie Urquhart

Meetings were held this week in Struan, Minginish, Dunvegan, Kilmuir, Uig, Skeabost and Waternish.

One of the Group, Edinburgh-based financial planner Radek Kotowicz, commented: “Kaly have been holding a series of community consultation pre-application drop-in events this week across north west Skye.

“We would like to thank members of the local community and interested groups for their time and feedback at this first ‘options review’ stage.

“We have, as a result of discussions, agreed to a series of follow up meetings with key groups and hope that this approach will demonstrate Kaly’s commitment to meaningful engagement.

“A further round of pre-application consultation will be advertised in due course.”

On their website, kaly.eco, the Kaly Group state that they: “believe viable contributions exist through the cultivation of kelp to combat universal concerns: climate change, biodiversity loss, declining rural communities, unsustainable arable food production and the widespread use of fertiliser, plastics and chemicals harmful to nature.”

However, the group – which comprises nine named individuals said that “commercial viability is at the core” of their vision.

Their vision statement added: “To be a sustainable industry, many strands of the production and processing chain must come together.

“Companies making useful products from seaweed require a continuous supply of stabilised, high-quality biomass throughout the year.

“Kaly can flourish by providing this continuous supply, supporting an integrated value chain from growing to end-market products.”

The company’s founder is Bruce Hare, who has a business background in architecture, property, leisure development, retail and fashion.

A native of Aberdeenshire he now lives between Edinburgh and the Isle of Skye.

Article by Michael Russell

Share this article with others: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

LinkedIn

